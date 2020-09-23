The Worm Creek Opera House will suspend showing movies until Thanksgiving or perhaps Christmas. Distributors of new movies are not releasing them yet, and the theater has not been able to break even showing pre-released movies, said theater board member Anita Swainston.
The theater will be open Oct. 23, 24 and 26 for the live production "A Monster Ate My Homework." Also in October the theater is opening a haunted house maze to go along with the play.
Business interests in sponsoring movies after the play may contact Swainston for more information.
The Nutcracker will open at the theater Nov. 19, 20 & 21.