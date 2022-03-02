The Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) recently held its 2022 Midwinter Legislative Conference in Boise, where it presented annual awards to distinguished members, among other notable activities.
At the conference local attorney Vic Pearson was nominated and then voted by his peers to receive the 2021 Mills-Alder Award.
The Mills-Adler Award is given to officials from various affiliate associations for their dedication and significant contributions to their counties. The award is named in honor of two distinguished county elected officials: the late Darwin Mills, Lincoln County Sheriff, and the late Betty Adler, Payette County Treasurer. Both exemplified the qualities all county elected officials strive for.
Pearson is the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney as well as the current President of the Idaho Prosecuting Attorney’s Association and has been a board member since 2013. He is also the second Vice President of IAC after being nominated by his peers to represent the Prosecutors across the State of Idaho.
Pearson was born and raised in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated from Idaho State University with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho College in 2001. During law school he clerked for the Honorable Peter D. McDermott of the Sixth Judicial District Court. He had a brief stint in insurance defense in 2002 before deciding on prosecution. He began his prosecutorial career in 2003 and was elected County Prosecuting Attorney in 2012.