And the River Ran Red
Utah author Rod Miller is fascinated by the Bear River Massacre.
“Since my long-ago college days, I have had a more-than-passing interest in the history of American Indians. My shelves contain many books on the subject. But none has affected my research and writing more directly than The Shoshoni Frontier and the Bear River Massacre by Brigham D. Madsen,” wrote Miller on his blog.
Madsen’s research and fine writing on the subject, as well as an account by Shoshoni historian Mae Parry’s account of the massacre, are reasons the book impacted him, he said. They inspired him to write Massacre at Bear River: First, Worst, Forgotten, as well as a chapter on the subject in his book “The Lost Frontier: Momentous Moments in the Old West You May Have Missed,” and the lyrics t’o a song, “And the River Ran Red.” Cache Valley performer Brenn Hill has sung the song at the annual memorial of the Bear River Massacre on Jan. 29.
Miller, however, has taken up the subject again, in a new novel called by the same name.
“This fictional retelling, based on historical fact, tells the story of what you know to be the most heinous massacre of American Indians by the US Army in the history of the West,” states Miller. His book will be available through Star Publishing in September.
The View from Above
On May 25, 2017, Dorian Johnson’s son, Bailand, went hiking near Albert over Campground and did not return. He drowned in the Cub River, which ran high that year.
“The hardest thing I’ve faced in my life to this point is losing a child,” Dorian writes in the book’s dedication. Taking the virtues of his son’s character as well as those of others, Dorian and co-author, Danielle Palmer, have footnoted them in the telling of losing Bailand, and coming to terms with that loss. “It is an effort to encourage others to see virtues in their own lives and the lives of others,” states Dorian. Palmer is the sister of local teacher, Belinda Taylor. Dorian and Taylor have created a website promoting virtues at avirtousfoundation.org.
“Virtues have a beautiful and poignant way of healing. They are manifestations of power. We trust that in pointing out, acknowledging and attempting virtuous acts, you will be guided into further peace and happiness in mind, body and spirit,” note the authors.
On Fly-Fishing the Bear River Watershed: Essays and Exceptional Misadventures
The last chapter of Chad Vanzanten’s latest book features a vignette of his fishing trip with Tim Keller to the pristine waters of Mink Creek’s headwaters.
An award-winning writer of fly-fishing and backpacking, Vanzanteen captures Keller’s version of Mink Creek’s legends, battles for access to public lands as well as the possessive nature of Mink Cricker memories. Following is a sample.
“You grew up down in town, but this right here was basically your family’s backyard,” referring to the rippling stream on public land covered by “wild, waving grass ... almost waist-high and glowing in the sunshine of a waning summer,” VanZanten writes.
“Oh, definitely,” said Keller, nodding soberly. “Actually, not even that,” he added, scanning the hills again. “This was our home. This is where we really lived.”
The book is published by Arcadia Publishing & The History Press.