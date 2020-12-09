Steve Aust, Manager of the Preston Food Pantry, thanks Todd and Teresa Lundahl and their families of Providence, Utah, who arranged for donations, prepare and distributed 148 boxes of Thanksgiving supplies to eligible families in Franklin County on Tues., Nov. 24. Families were assigned a number who then drove up to the door at the Food Pantry in Preston to receive their box of food. “During a time of such uncertainly, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to those who have made it possible for us to carry on this tradition in this challenging year,” said Aust. “We were faced with many obstacles this year that we have never experience before, however, the amazing people of our community, both individuals and businesses came together to make it happen.”
Aust expressed appreciation for generous contributions from the following businesses: Stokes Market, Gossner Foods, Lee’s Smithfield, Schreiber Foods, Casper’s Ice Cream, Theurer’s Quality Meats, Macey’s, Home Depot, Gilt Edge, Lundahl Building, Lundahl Ironworks Company, and Nick Lloyd.
Also, Aust reminds residents who need help with food that the food pantry is open the first Wed., after the first Sun., Dec. 6. For this week is Wed., Dec. 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., then the next week is Thurs., morning Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.; and the following week on Fri., Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Patrons may drive up to the food pantry door where they will be told what is available and their order will be taken. Four missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help at the pantry, filling the boxes with canned, fresh and frozen foods as available. For more information, contact Aust at 208-851-0159.