The presidency of the North Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting its members as well as the rest of the community to petition God for His support in a successful start to the new school year.
"Transitioning back to school has increased challenges this year because COVID-19 has restricted our ability to function as normal. It has caused new challenges, and additional stress but also (hopefully) an increased trust in God.
"With that in mind, we know one of the best ways we can support a return to learning, structure and growth for our children and youth is through prayer. Our desire is to unite as a community by praying for the safe reopening of all schools in Franklin County.
"We urge prayers, specifically for our administrators, teachers, coaches, students and families as they return to school. In a broader approach, we pray that we will be enabled to deal with any effect this virus has on our community," states an invitation to community members of any faith, from the stake's president, Richard Swainston, and his counselors, Brandon Stephenson and Duke Mumford.
They have chosen Sunday, Aug. 23 as the day of prayer and fasting.