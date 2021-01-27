A local couple has spent the last month helping Franklin County residents share the better side of themselves with each other. In December, 2020, they organized “Tipping Franklin County,” an effort to bring some sunshine to a gray year by surprising people with big tips.
“The service community is working long hard hours, or their hours have been cut (due to the pandemic), and it just gives them a smile,” said Amy Burbank. She and her husband, TJ, created a Facebook page and invited people to donate their spare change to be given away at the end of the week to someone working in the county.
“TJ came up with the idea first. He saw people on Tik Tok doing it. We were talking one night and I said, ‘Why can’t we do it? If it doesn’t go well, we can just be done.’ It is going well,” she said.
“This week, we might have to split the donations three times,” said TJ.
In the four weeks Burbanks have delivered the tips, they have been able to give an average of $300 to six people due the generosity of local residents. They either take cash to TJ at his store, ILaserIT on State Street in Preston, or they send it digitally through PayPal or Venmo to @TJBurbank.
Having enough money to tip with has never been a problem, said TJ. “We intended it to be just a spare change thing ... everyone contributes. ... Some have given big amounts and asked us to spread it out, so we have,” he said. “This week, we might have to split three times. The volume of people (who participate) make a difference,” he said. Donations are kept anonymous if so requested.
“Our biggest worry was how to know who to give it to,” he said, but the community has privately messaged them the names of plenty of people who could use a little financial cheer. “Everybody sees people daily. They just send us a private message,” Amy said.
She and TJ broadcast the giveaway live on Facebook. They don’t have a set time they give the tip. So far, they have given it to surprised employees at Stokes Market, Mis Amores, New York Deli and The Slice in Preston, and Woodward’s Country Store in Weston.
Responses have ranged from disbelief, to surprise, to quiet acceptance. Feedback from family members of those who have received the generous tips have expressed appreciation and the surprise of the recipients. “Thank you! Thank you, thank you! and I can donate, too, right?” asked one recipient, who just came back to work after six months without a job.
“We keep none of it. 100% of the donations is given to the persons,” said Amy. “We think we have an amazing community. We are always blown away by the donations and the support the community has given to this,” she said. TJ agreed. “I’ve always known this to be a generous community but the best I’ve seen from other communities is a couple hundred (tip). People here are so generous!”
“We just want people to pay-it-forward. They can through us, or by opening a door for someone,” said Amy.
“It’s people helping people. We are just contributing like everyone else. We are just the delivery people,” said TJ. He said he and Amy will continue to deliver the tips as long as people continue to give. He hopes they don’t get burned out.
This isn’t the first time the Burbanks have been involved in an effort to make the community a better place. Last summer, seeing the need around her, Amy organized a clothing donation. She invited people who needed to clean out their closets to share their bounty with others. Several families were able to find nice clothing in which to send their children to school last fall, said TJ. The rest was donated to the Pioneer and Oakwood elementary school which privately provide clothing to children who can use it.
“If I’m going to live here, I want to do things to make a difference,” said TJ. “The awesome thing is watching the community get behind it.”