That Famous Preston Night Rodeo enjoyed the participation of local rodeo stars as well as world champion cowboys and gals.
Franklin County cowboys were Riley Hamilton, a steer wrestler from Thatcher, and Alex Hamilton breakaway roper from, Thatcher. Brooke Winward, who grew up in Whitney and now lives in Grace, competed in breakaway roping for a 2.9 second score — one of six cowgirls with that time, and just under the top score of 2.7 seconds. Ky Austin, of Weston, competed in the steer wrestling event, taking down his steer in 5.3 seconds.
Another local favorite was Amberley Snyder, a student teacher at Preston High in 2015, who rode the course in 17.35 seconds. That time put her in third place on Thursday night, but other barrel racers played above her over the course of the next two nights.
Snyder was a championship barrel-racer on her way to college in 2010, when she rolled her truck, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.
In 2019, her story was featured in a Netflix feature film, “Walk Ride, Rodeo.” In it, Snyder actually was the double for actress Spencer Locke, during the rodeo scenes.
Snyder has written a book, graduated from USU and is now sought after as an inspirational speaker when she’s not being who she is: a barrel racer.
Following are the winners of the PRCA events:
Zach Hibler won bareback riding with 85.5 points.
Sam Harper and Parker Kempfer tied for first in saddle bronc riding with 86.5 points.
Rylan Wright won bull riding with 86.5 points.
In steer wrestling, Gavin Soileau and Stetson Jorgensen won in 3.5 seconds.
Blake Teixeira and Hanes Holman won team roping in 4.6 seconds.
Taylor Santos won tie-down roping in 7.5 seconds.
Kylee Scribner won barrel racing in 16.96 seconds.