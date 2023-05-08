Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Four-dollar gasoline could return to some parts of the Gem State as early as this week, with Treasure Valley and Franklin-area prices already nearing the mark.

On Monday, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular was $3.75, which is four cents more than a week ago and 20 cents more than a month ago, according to AAA. Per-gallon prices ranged from $3.54 in Idaho Falls to $3.95 in Franklin. Meanwhile, the national average was $3.54 per gallon.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.