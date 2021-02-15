Three local female wrestlers attended the last Idaho Girls Wrestling Finals in Pocatello, on Feb. 13. Camilla Tew and Sesha Beckstead from West Side High School and Riley Bodily from Preston joined over 130 girls from all over the state of Idaho for their chance to stand on the podium. This was the 3rd and final year for the tournament since IHSAA will now host an official girls state tournament starting with the 2021-22 school year.
Tew, a junior, pinned her first opponent, Angela Carl from Payette, in 4:54. Tew won her second match against Holland Wieber from Eagle, by a 7-4 decision. In her final match of the day Tew lost by a pin to Alyssa Randles from Coeur D’Alene, in 3:06. This put her on the podium second place in the 125 weight bracket.
Sesha Beckstead, a sophomore, pinned her first opponent Elizabeth Hergesheimer of Homedale, in 4:26. Beckstead lost her second match by technical decision, 16-1, to Frankie Graham of Minico. Beckstead won her third match against Loucee Talbot of Snake River, by pin at 3:11. In Beckstead’s fourth match of the day she was pinned by Kale Burnell of Grace, which placed her in 8th in the 120 lb. weight class.
Riley Bodily, a freshman, pinned her first opponent Gallegos of Challis, in 1:29. Riley was pinned by her second opponent Richards of Columbia, in 1:57, which placed her on the podium in second place in the 170 lb weight class.
All three girls wrestled with heart and passion to the end of this season. Next year they will compete at the same state tournament as the boys, but will wrestle girls instead of co-ed. The hard work of Coach Tew from West Side and Coach Higley from Preston is greatly appreciated, as is the support they have shown the girls this season. We would also like to thank the parents and students that supported the girls on this chapter of their journey.