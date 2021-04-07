The Herald Journal named Jesse Mariscal from West Side to their 2020 All-Valley Volleyball Team Offensive Player of the Year.
Teammate Kajsia Fuller, a senior, was named to the All-Valley first team along with Preston player Matti Whitehead.
Two additional Preston players, Hailey Winward and Khloe Hobson were named to the second team, while teammates Hannah Stephenson, Selyce Burnett and Emily Longhurst received honorable mention.
West Side players Emma Mariscal, Madalyn Barzee, Abbie Fuller, and Sydnie Thain also received honorable mention.
Jesse Mariscal was specifically noted for her offensive contributions during the state tournament which helped propel the Pirates to a state title.
While the Pirates had a great senior class, when a clutch hit or serve was needed this junior was huge for West Side. She had 33 kills in three matches at state, while serving at 97.3 percent. During state play the junior also had five blocks and 26 digs.
For the season, she finished with 252 kills, and served up 36 aces, coupled with a 95.4 serving percentage. Mariscal also had 231 digs, 36 blocks and 15 assists.
“Jesse Mariscal is an athlete that every coach dreams of having on their team,” WS head coach MeLinda Royer said. “She is a competitor in every drill, every practice and every game, and has learned how to work hard from her older sister, Emma. She has a great personality and is a friend to everyone on the team.”
“She lifts and builds her teammates up,” Royer said. That said, “she plays best when she gets a little angry. As a team, when Jesse would get a bit angry, we knew things were headed uphill as this is when she plays the best. It is an honor to know Jesse and I am so excited to have her for the 2021 season. She simply is delightful.”