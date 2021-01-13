Three female wrestlers from Franklin County: Camilla Tew and Sesha Beckstead from West Side, and Riley Bodily from Preston, were invited to and attended the prestigious Rollie Lane 2021 Invitational Tournament in Nampa, Idaho held Jan. 8-9. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, this year the tournament was smaller than in the past, with out-of-state schools not able to attend. However there were 86 girls filling 11 weight brackets from 30 different Idaho schools.
In her first year wrestling, Riley Bodily, of Preston, wrestled up a weight class at 191. Reece Woods (Eagle) pinned Riley in her first match but Riley came back and pinned Madison Malm (Blackfoot) in her next match. In the final match of the weekend, Riley was pinned by Destiny Edgecomb (Columbia). This put Riley on the podium at 4th place. For a first year wrestler and wrestling up a weight class Riley did an awesome job. She says she learned a lot being at the tournament and she wants to go back next year.
Pirate Camilla Tew wrestled in the 123 weight division. Camilla pinned Jordan Barrett (Payette) in 2:27 for her first match of the tournament. In her second match New pinned Elizabeth Hergesheimer (Homedale) in 1:57 for her second win on her way to the podium. Tew was pinned in her final match against Alyssa Randles (Coeur D'Alene) at 1:57. This earned New second place.
Pirate Sesha Beckstead wrestled in the 116 weight division. Beckstead wrestled Hannah Dupay (Meridian) in her fist match and was pinned (0.46). Beckstead rebounded and in her next match of the tournament she pinned Abby Eckhart (Fruitland) (4.33). She won her third match against Jerrica Weedrop (Rocky Mountain) with a pin (2.30). Her final match she was pinned by Liv Wieber (Eagle) in 0.46. This earned Beckstead fifth place on the podium.
Girl wrestling is a growing sport in Idaho and girls will have to compete alongside the boys for an official state championship for the last time in February. However, on Feb. 13, 2021, a girls championship finals will be held in Pocatello for girl wrestlers in Idaho.
Individual placers for the girls division at Rollie Lane are:
101: 1 Danielle Holt -Thunder Ridge. 2 Myriam Riley - Blackfoot. 3 Jaycie Hackler - Melba. 4 Ivette Balero - Skyline
109: 1 Lita Cruz - Minico, 2 Kayla Vail - Bonneville, 3 Taylor Call - Hillcrest, 4 Holli Schumacker - Grangeville, 5 Kaylee Hunt - American Falls. 6 Shantell Christensen - Shelley
116: 1 Frankie Graham (Minico) 2 Hannah Dupay (Meridian), 3 Liv Wieber (Eagle) 4 Camilla Ussher (Bonners Ferry) 5 Sesha Beckstead (West Side), 6 Kristen Rayo-Tona (Columbia)
123: 1 Alyssa Randles (Coeur d'Alene), 2 Camilla Tew (West Side), 3 Alexandra Crow (Centennial), 4 Holland Weiber (Eagle), 5 Jordan Barrett (Payette), 6 Elizabeth Hergesheimer (Homedale)
130: 1 Savannah Turner (Homedale) 2 Mia Furman (Rocky Mountain) 3 Alexandra Garvin (Rocky Mountain) 4 Angie Rios (Columbia) 5 Neveah Villalobos (Minico) 6 Lilianna Montufar (Rigby)
136: 1, Marissa Jimenez, Caldwell. 2, Kaydince Turner, Homedale. 3, Miah Garcia, Payette. 4, Abigale Piper, Post Falls. 5, Hallie Campbell, Columbia. 6, Sam Ferguson, Thunder Ridge.
143: 1, Kayli Acosta, Eagle. 2, Anjolina Espinoza, Mountain Home. 3, Jordyn Kearn, American Falls. 4, Alaysia Valverde, Caldwell. 5, Jenay Castro, Minico. 6, Lillee Olague, Bonneville.
155: 1, Brooke Boyle, Thunder Ridge. 2, Serena Luna-Gonzalez, Nampa. 3, Maria Sifuentes, Columbia. 4, Cassidy Rehoder, Lewiston. 5, Danica Valdez, Shelley. 6, Rylan Shipp, Ridgevue.
170: 1, Kyra Richards, Columbia. 2, Hope Thomas, Vallivue. 3, Alyssa Mabey, Kuna. 4, Emma Steel, Kuna.
191: 1, Reece Woods, Eagle. 2, Olivia Burciasa, Kuna. 3, Destiny Edgecomb, Columbia. 4, Riley Bodily, Preston. 5, Cheyenne Cada, Bonners Ferry. 6, Madison Malm, Blackfoot.
235: 1, Olivia Woods, Eagle. 2, Megan Webster, Post Falls. 3, Ashlyn Lee, Vallivue.