In addition to a tasty mouthful, when people in Franklin County purchase a box of Girl Scout cookies, this year, they can make a donation to local EMTs, firemen and policemen, said Season Hull, Girl Scout leader.
The donation is part of the Girl Scouts’ Gift of Caring campaign. The girls decided to support the local emergency workers due to suggestions from the public.
The Franklin County Girl Scout Troop has 11 members. They will finish their cookie campaign by selling them at Stokes Marketplace on Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Persons interested in the cookies or the Gift of Caring campaign may also contact Hull at 435-994-5045 or seasonhull@aol.com.
Around the state people have been donating quite generously, say state directors. Last year 6,568 boxes of cookies were sold in Idaho. This year, 10,682 boxes have already been sold. Proceeds from boxes cookies go to support Girl Scout programs, troops and girls.