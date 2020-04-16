A Cache Valley handyman is trying to raise funds for a Preston woman in “horror story” living conditions.
Joseph Little, who operates Jumping Joe Handyman Services in Nibley, said he met Janet Stricko when he was hired to repair flooring in her trailer. That’s when he discovered the true extent of the damage.
“The trailer is just really bad,” Little said.
Little found that water leaks in the ceiling and under the floor had caused numerous holes, warping and mold growth. A hot water leak under the floor caused a buildup of condensation; Little said it was almost as if it had been “raining inside her trailer.”
“I felt really bad and I wanted to help her,” Little said.
Little reached out to multiple media outlets and launched a crowdfunding campaign near the beginning of March to help Janet, which was all but sidelined when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“It’s a pretty rough and sad situation,” Little said. “But I’m not going to give up on her.”
In an interview with The Herald Journal, Stricko said increasingly insurmountable health issues prompted her move from Phoenix, Arizona, to Preston 11 years ago. She said the air quality in Phoenix was unhealthful for her asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She said she receives disability payments, has difficulty walking due to damaged ligaments in her leg, and, gratefully, has been cancer-free since 2011.
“You deal with one thing at a time in life,” Stricko said with a laugh, “and right now my house is falling down around my ears.”
Stricko initially bought the ‘82 trailer from her brother and has lived there for the better part of a decade with her daughter. She said the roof has been replaced and the plumbing problems repaired, but the damage still lingers.
“I’ve done the best I can with it,” Stricko said, “but (the trailer) continues to disintegrate.”
Little’s crowdfunding campaign has a goal of $10,000 with $470 raised since the beginning of March. Little said the cost to fully repair Stricko’s trailer would be more than it’s actually worth, so he’s hopeful to raise enough money for at least a down payment on a used mobile home that’s in better condition. Then Stricko can move the dilapidated trailer off the lot and replace it with a more salubrious home.
Stricko said though she’s somewhat embarrassed, she’s ultimately grateful for her community’s help and for her relationships within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who have already been such an asset.
“I’m grateful to the kindness of strangers and friends,” Stricko said. “I’m grateful for the blessings of having people who care about others in my reality.”
For more information, visit gofundme.com/f/utpkt-janet.