Members of the Franklin County Historical Society board, left to right: Sue Hawkes, Bill Owen, Curt Fuller, Claudia Erickson, Ann Moedl, Jeff Olson.

 Photo by CLAUDIA ERICKSON

A good-sized group of interested listeners gathered on Nov. 16 at the Larsen-Sant Community Room to hear Curt Fuller share stories of the early settlement of Franklin County.

Fuller began with the beginning — those who came to colonize northern Cache Valley in 1860. Those pioneers started out on the banks of Cub River, known as the Muddy back then, and then, needing more space, settlers spread northward.


