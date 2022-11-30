A good-sized group of interested listeners gathered on Nov. 16 at the Larsen-Sant Community Room to hear Curt Fuller share stories of the early settlement of Franklin County.
Fuller began with the beginning — those who came to colonize northern Cache Valley in 1860. Those pioneers started out on the banks of Cub River, known as the Muddy back then, and then, needing more space, settlers spread northward.
Fuller related stories of several different individuals. One was Adelbert D. Henderson, who grew up to be a self-taught architect and was instrumental in the building of many of the buildings in this county. Another was Wealthy Eddy, a descendant of the Puritans, a lady whose life was full of challenges that she met with grace and fortitude. Fuller’s pictures from the past added much to the presentation.
Fuller asked the audience by a show of hands for descendants of pioneer surnames: Shumway, Pratt, Sant, Shaw, Williams, Treasure, Paskins, Packers, and others. Hands went up, acknowledging the connections. Of course Fuller was one of the surnames. Curt is the son of Neil and Deonna Fuller of Clifton, and Neil taught history at West Side High School, which accounts for Curt’s personal interest in the history of this area.
The event was sponsored by the Franklin County Historical Society and supported by the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation. Members of the Historical Society Board are Jeff Olson, President; Ann Moedl, Bill Owen, Susan Hawkes, Necia Seamons and Claudia Erickson.
