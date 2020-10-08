Local wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints revert to zoom today, just as they were set to opening back up to weekly services on Sunday.
The shuttering is due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the Franklin County area, and applies to wards in each of the church's three stakes here.
Franklin County crossed into and remained in the high risk category by the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department on Sept. 24, with 27 active cases. On Oct. 7, there were 28 active cases. Today, Oct. 8, there are 64, five of which are newly confirmed.
During this time of closure, however, many of the wards will be holding worship broadcasts. Members are asked not to come to ward buildings on Sunday. Individual ward leaders will contact members regarding specific ward plans to observe the Sabbath.
The Preston North Stake has canceled sacrament meetings for the next two weeks, or until the number of coronavirus cases in the county drop out of the high risk category standard set by the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department (SIPH). However, the stake's wards will continue to host Relief Society, Elder's Quorum, Young Men and Young Women meetings via Zoom each week. How to access those Zoom meetings will be communicated to individual ward members by their ward leaders, said Richard Swainston, president of the Preston North Stake.
Members of the Franklin Stake presidency met with ward bishops on Oct. 7, and decided to suspended all Sunday meetings in the ward houses for the next two weeks, as well, and then reevaluate. Due to the inability of residents of some wards to access internet service, such as in Mapleton, each ward will decide whether or not to host any meetings via zoom or other internet platforms, said Jeff Sessions, stake executive secretary. Ward leadership will contact members to inform them of their individual plans, but there will be no in-person meetings, including youth activities.
"We are watching SIPH. Right now we are in the high risk category. We need to move back to moderate risk. If it continues to be high risk, we may decide then to hold zoom sacrament meetings," said Sessions.
The Preston South Stake has directed its ward leaders to cancel any in-person meeting for the time being and begin broadcasts of Sunday Worship. Individual wards will notify members how to access Zoom meetings for Relief Society, Elder's Quorum, Young Women and Young men's meetings. Some wards are broadcasting Sunday worship meetings on Youtube in place of sacrament meetings.
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are requested to watch out for the well-being of their neighbors following the guidance of the local health department.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, SIPH recommends the following prevention methods.:
•Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.
•Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
•Practice social distancing (6 ft).
•Stay home if you are sick.
•Avoid people who are sick.
•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
•Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
•Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875