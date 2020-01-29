Sen. Mark Harris and Rep. Marc Gibbs, who represent Southeast Idaho, including Franklin County, were among 21 state senators and 18 state representatives who were recently recognized as Ag All Stars. The recognition was based upon their voting records on selected pieces of legislation during the 2019 Idaho Legislative Session.
The award has been presented for the last 20 years by Food Producers of Idaho, an organization that promotes public policy that benefits food production in Idaho. It was organized in 1972. Voting members are:
Amalgamated Sugar Company, LLC
Bayer
Drew Eggers Farms
FarWest Agribusiness Association
Food Northwest
IACI-Potato Committee
Idaho Agriculture Teachers Association
Idaho Alfalfa & Clover Seed Growers Association
Idaho Association of Highway Districts
Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts
Idaho Bankers Association
Idaho Cattle Association
Idaho Dairymen’s Association
Idaho-Eastern Oregon Seed Association
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation
Idaho Grain Producers Association
Idaho Ground Water Appropriators
Idaho Hay & Forage Association
Idaho Honey Industry Association
Idaho Hop Growers Association
Idaho Mint Growers Association
Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association
Idaho Oilseed Commission
Idaho Onion Growers’ Association
Idaho-Oregon Fruit & Vegetable Association
Idaho Potato Commission
Idaho State Grange
Idaho Sugarbeet Growers Association
Idaho Water Users Association, Inc.
Idaho Weed Control Association
Idaho Wine Commission
Idaho Wool Growers Association
J.R. Simplot Company
Marsing Ag Labor Sponsoring Committee, Inc.
Milk Producers of Idaho
Nezperce Prairie Grass Growers Association
Northwest Agricultural Cooperative Council
Northwest Dairy Association/Darigold
Northwest Farm Credit Services
Nyssa-Nampa Sugarbeet Growers Association
Potato Growers of Idaho
Twin Falls County Farm Bureau
Valley Wide Cooperative Inc.
Western Pulse Growers Association, Inc.