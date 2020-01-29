Sen. Mark Harris and Rep. Marc Gibbs, who represent Southeast Idaho, including Franklin County, were among 21 state senators and 18 state representatives who were recently recognized as Ag All Stars. The recognition was based upon their voting records on selected pieces of legislation during the 2019 Idaho Legislative Session.

The award has been presented for the last 20 years by Food Producers of Idaho, an organization that promotes public policy that benefits food production in Idaho. It was organized in 1972. Voting members are:

Amalgamated Sugar Company, LLC

Bayer

Drew Eggers Farms

FarWest Agribusiness Association

Food Northwest

IACI-Potato Committee

Idaho Agriculture Teachers Association

Idaho Alfalfa & Clover Seed Growers Association

Idaho Association of Highway Districts

Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts

Idaho Bankers Association

Idaho Cattle Association

Idaho Dairymen’s Association

Idaho-Eastern Oregon Seed Association

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Idaho Grain Producers Association

Idaho Ground Water Appropriators

Idaho Hay & Forage Association

Idaho Honey Industry Association

Idaho Hop Growers Association

Idaho Mint Growers Association

Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association

Idaho Oilseed Commission

Idaho Onion Growers’ Association

Idaho-Oregon Fruit & Vegetable Association

Idaho Potato Commission

Idaho State Grange

Idaho Sugarbeet Growers Association

Idaho Water Users Association, Inc.

Idaho Weed Control Association

Idaho Wine Commission

Idaho Wool Growers Association

J.R. Simplot Company

Marsing Ag Labor Sponsoring Committee, Inc.

Milk Producers of Idaho

Nezperce Prairie Grass Growers Association

Northwest Agricultural Cooperative Council

Northwest Dairy Association/Darigold

Northwest Farm Credit Services

Nyssa-Nampa Sugarbeet Growers Association

Potato Growers of Idaho

Twin Falls County Farm Bureau

Valley Wide Cooperative Inc.

Western Pulse Growers Association, Inc.

