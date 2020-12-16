Despite the support of Gov. Brad Little, Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin and Idaho State Legislators, (including Franklin County’s representatives, Sen. Mark Harris, Rep. Marc Gibbs and Rep. Chad Christensen) Idaho’s attorney general, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden declined to join the effort.
“As I have done since the day I took my oath of office – in which I pledged to uphold and protect both the Idaho and U.S. constitutions – I strive to protect the State of Idaho’s legal interests. As is sometimes the case, the legally correct decision may not be the politically convenient decision. But my responsibility is to the State of Idaho and the rule of law,” states Wasden.
“This decision is necessary to protect Idaho’s sovereignty. As Attorney General, I have significant concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states litigating against legal decisions made by Idaho’s legislature and governor. Idaho is a sovereign state and should be free to govern itself without interference from any other state. Likewise, Idaho should respect the sovereignty of its sister states,” he continued.
Gov. Brad Little and many state legislators support the amicus brief filed by state legislators from 17 states supporting the state of Texas in its lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin at the United States Supreme Court.
The Texas lawsuit highlighted numerous election irregularities and alleges that the four states named in the suit exploited “the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.”
“I greatly appreciate the hard work of Idaho Rep. Heather Scott in spearheading this effort and the diligent efforts undertaken by Richard Seamon, The MacPherson Group, and Boyles Law to make this amicus brief possible,” Lt. Gov. McGeachin said.
“The oath of office each of our senate members took, swearing to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Idaho, calls upon our conscience to ensure we are doing all that we can to protect the integrity and constitutionality of all elections. Public trust in elections requires nothing less,” states a letter Sen. Harris signed requesting Wasden to research Idaho’s ability to support the Texas motion to the Supreme Court of the United States.
“I Believe that the filing of the amicus briefs on behalf of the Texas lawsuit to overturn the elections in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin is the last chance that President Trump has to overturn the election. I don’t believe that there is a downside to filing these briefs but I am afraid that it is most likely too late to get the election overturned,” said Rep. Gibbs.
The amicus brief supported and adopted the allegations asserted and arguments made in the filings submitted by the State of Texas while expanding on them by addressing the application of The Guarantee Clause to the facts before the Court, an issue not raised by the State of Texas in its filings.
As the facts alleged by the State of Texas demonstrate, the 2020 elections in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin represent the antithesis of a republican form of government. An elite group of sitting Democrat officers in each of the Defendant States coordinated with the Democrat party to illegally change the rules established by the Legislatures in the Defendant States, thereby depriving the people of their states a free and fair election—the very basis of a republican form of government, stated McGeachin’s office.
The amicus brief explains, “No other arm of the United States government, the entity that has made the guarantee of a republican form of government to each state, can act. The case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court, which is uniquely positioned to resolve the issue. The foundation of our nation – free and fair elections reflecting the will of the governed – is at stake.”
Rep. Heather Scott said, “As Idaho legislators, we stand unified in sending a strong message across the country that we believe it’s critical to stand up and protect our republic and its electoral system and to ensure that short sighted corruption is not allowed to determine long term consequences aimed at destroying our United States.”
Utah’s governor Gary Herbert denounced his state’s attorney general’s support of Texas’ lawsuit.
“Just as we would not want other states challenging Utah’s election results, we do not think we should intervene in other states’ elections,” the statement said. “Candidates who wish to challenge election results have access to the courts without our involvement. This is an unwise use of taxpayers’ money,” he said.
The United States Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit on Dec. 11. The suit was supported by a third of states, over a hundred House Republicans, and President Trump.