The day after word reached the Preston station of Rocky Mountain Power that a rare Derecho Storm left 1.9 million people in Iowa and Illinois without power, four Franklin County men had their bags packed and were on their way to lend a hand in restoring it.
Joe Campbell, Mike Bunn, Ben Cox, and Jared Moore left Aug. 11 and returned Aug. 18, spending time in Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa, helping Rocky Mountain Power’s sister company, MidAmerican Energy restore electricity.
Beginning at 8 a.m., on Aug. 10, the storm gathered strength and swept across Iowa and Illinois with wind gusts up to 120 miles per hour in some places. It blew itself out around 7 p.m. At 55 miles per hour, the storm travelled 770 miles in 14 hours, leveling some of the nation’s richest corn crop country and breaking off trees in its path. Iowa reports that 43 percent of its corn crop, more than 10 million acres, was damaged. Trees fell on houses and in power lines and power poles were snapped.
As of Aug 26, a post from the City of Cedar Rapids noted that 25,543 truckloads of debris (approximately 58,872 tons) had been hauled away from that city’s streets.
The massive amount of trees uprooted, snapped or split and lying on homes ad automobiles made an impression on Campbell. Bunn noted that the corn fields were “just flat.”
“When we left Des Moines, I heard on the radio, there was only 200 people out and when we arrived, there were 60-80,000 people out,” said Campbell.
Fighting the heat and humidity was the hardest part of the job, said both Campbell and Bunn. “We weren’t used to that humidity. It was also a challenge to understand the MidAmerican Energy’s system and to be able to reach the areas they needed to get to,” said Campbell.
“It was good to get out of our comfort zone and help some people at the same time,” said Bunn.
The best part of the job, beside the adventure of working in a new area, said the men, is the gratitude and friendliness the people of Iowa showed them.
“I was struck by how nice the people were. They’d come by and stick a hand out and say, ‘thank you for helping us.’ Some people would leave water in coolers for us. One older lady came out and gave us cookies. They are just very nice people, and at that point all these people had been out of electricity for four days. They were still just nice as nice.
Without electricity, Campbell said, people lost a lot of food they had stored in refrigerators and freezers. “One gentleman lost $600-$800 of insulin,” he said. The experience showed him that “when we are going through tough times, we can still be decent people, because those people were.”