After 22 years and seven vehicles, Kurtis Nelson is officially ending his career with the Postal Service in Franklin County. March 27 will be his last day on the job, at least on this job, as he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Judy, and his hobbies/jobs at Twin Rivers Dairy and Valley Wide Coop.
In 1998 Nelson took a part-time postal job, replacing Marlene Owens, and supplementing his milking cows, driving school bus, and repairing shoes. “I’ve been blessed beyond belief”, he attests of his 72-mile route which covers the Franklin, Cub River, and Glendale areas down to the radio station. Beginning at 7 a.m. and finishing most days by 3 p.m., he delivered through good weather and bad with the Christmas volume extending his services into 5 p.m. or later. The people are the rewards he cherishes along the way. From delivering to the door of a blind lady, to assisting a customer who sustained a concussion on the ice just a month ago, to shoveling out boxes of the elderly, Nelson’s caring nature never ceased.
He also admires and appreciates his coworkers and Val Porter, who has achieved excellence – ranking the Preston office in the top four for performance in the State of Idaho. And his companions speak highly of him. Shelley Foote and Sheila Saxton of the Franklin office paid tribute to his dedication, hard work, and love for the people. “No one else demonstrates the daily kindnesses he shares on his route,” Foote stated.
Since moving from Winder last year, Nelson looks forward to dedicating more time settling into Mathew Cowley’s rock home across from the library in Preston, and driving semis for his other jobs. His daughter, Mandy Smith, has predicted with the family for years that “we will find Dad dead at the wheel before he retires!” Maybe not. But his example will not soon be forgotten. He encourages postal subs to apply now to take advantage of a great opportunity opening up with the mantra from the Little Engine That Could – “I think I can, I think I can” to succeed.
“I appreciate the difference his job has made in my life,” said Nelson, who also said he will miss everyone.