The Franklin County Commissioners met on Feb. 7 instead of their regularly scheduled second Monday of the month due to some scheduling conflicts on Feb. 14.
The first item of business was an update from Randy Henrie on the courthouse addition/remodel. Henrie was unhappy with the lack of communication from the architect as that step must be completed before work can begin. The generator has been delayed until June but enough specs are available to proceed to the next step.
A motion was passed committing American Rescue Plan Act funds for capital projects and a department head meeting was set for Feb. 28.
Local Mayors Melvin Beutler, City of Dayton; Dan Keller, City of Preston; and John Packer, City of Franklin, as well as councilman Richard Reeder, City of Dayton, attended the meeting to discuss growth management particularly as pertaining to the City Impact areas.
After some discussion on the various concerns about water, big developers and roads, the consensus was to set up regular meetings between the county and the cities to communicate, coordinate and discuss the needs, concerns and plans of the various entities.
The next item was a discussion about whether to adopt the proposed Comprehensive Plan and Development Code. The commissioners noted that the concerns expressed in the recent public hearing were from a specific group about a specific issue, not about the general suitability of the proposed code. Though not perfect, the commissioners agreed that it “is far superior to what we have now” and feel that as a living document it will get better as things are reviewed and updated on a regular basis. They discussed the difference between 60 and 80 decibels and decided that the change to 80 decibels at the property line is not unreasonable. Equipment will be purchased to monitor those levels when needed. The proposed code was then unanimously approved.
The proposed Highway Standards and Road Development Procedures will be on the agenda for the next meeting.
Robert Swainston, Vic Pearson, and Camille Larsen updated the other Commissioners about the information received at the IAC Meetings in Boise on Feb. 1-3.