Franklin Mayor John Packer walks with special needs students at Oakwood Elementary School in Preston. Packer participated this year in Blue Cross of Idaho's Mayor's Walking Challenge, which offers grants for cities to spend on programs or projects that encourage physical activity or well-being in their cities.
Courtesy Photo
Franklin Mayor Todd Packer plays disc golf on the 7-basket course he installed this summer with help from citizen donations.
When Franklin Mayor John Packer first read the announcement, he wasn’t sure he could accomplish the task, but he took it on anyway — and proved he could be strong to the finish.
It was August when Blue Cross of Idaho initiated their registration for the Mayor’s Walking Challenge for 2022. According to the web page, “Mayors are strong partners and can be great advocates for healthy communities.”
The rules required that the mayors wear an activity tracker and walk every day during the month of October. They could earn $500 for 5,000 steps or $1,000 for 10,000 steps a day to be spent on programs or projects that encourage physical activity or well-being in their cities.
Packer was a little intimidated by the numbers at first, and thought maybe he could do the 5,000 steps for the competition.
“The first day I got my lowest count at 10,700 steps. After moving water pipes in the cemetery another day, it jumped up to 15,947," he said. "I learned I averaged about 12,000 steps a day, and that I could use others to help with the challenge. One evening I joined the football players practicing on the park; the special needs class at Oakwood walked around the playground with me; and just before Halloween, I dressed up like Uncle Jessie from Dukes of Hazzard to trick or treat with family.”
In addition to Packer, other mayors from Franklin County and nearby areas who participated included Melvin Beutler (Dayton), Rex Nielsen (Downey), Jackie Barthlome (Grace), Joan Hawkins (Malad), Ted Slivinski (Montpelier), Dan Keller (Preston), and Greg Garner (Weston).
In all, a record-high 90 mayors from across Idaho participated in the challenge this year, raising a total of $83,500 — also a new high. In the eight years since Blue Cross has offered this program, the most they had previously donated to all participating mayors in a single year topped $76,000 with 83 participants.
Since the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health expanded it to a statewide event in 2018, Idaho mayors have earned $354,100 for their communities.
Packer found that he ranked 27th out of all participants this year.
