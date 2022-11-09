Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

When Franklin Mayor John Packer first read the announcement, he wasn’t sure he could accomplish the task, but he took it on anyway — and proved he could be strong to the finish.

It was August when Blue Cross of Idaho initiated their registration for the Mayor’s Walking Challenge for 2022. According to the web page, “Mayors are strong partners and can be great advocates for healthy communities.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.