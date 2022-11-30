How many children receive a bonus after reading a book from the library of the appearance of some “stars” from their community?
The Larsen-Sant Library Great Reads for Girls age 8-12 recently read “Black Star, Bright Dawn” by Scott O’Dell, the story of an Eskimo girl whose family moves from the coast inland after her father is stranded on the ice while seal hunting. While he survives physically, he leaves his profession to train for the Iditarod National Historic Trail, a grueling dogsled race from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska.
When Penny Wright, facilitator of the Great Reads programs, read in the Preston Citizen of the “Mushing Mumfords” who live in Franklin County and own, train and race Alaskan Huskies, she invited Bryce Mumford and his daughter, Anna, and their dogs to visit the group and discuss the book.
While discussing the dog Black Star, who has a star on his head, the girls made comments during the discussion that they felt he was a stubborn, yet protective and spirited, loyal dog, and was “super smart.”
They said that they felt that Bright Dawn, the girl, was brave, determined, strong, bashful, honest, had good sportsmanship, and finished the race..
Accompanied by his wife, Lindsey, Bryce and Anna brought their Alaskan Husky dogs, Stewpot and Browning, to the class, meeting the Mumfords and the dogs outside of the Larsen-Sant Library.
Bryce and Anna (who is a student at USU majoring in Veterinary Science) have participated in several dog sled races. In January 2022 they both raced their dogs in the 100-mile Idaho Sled Dog Challenge located in Cascade, Idaho. It was the first long-distance race for Anna, who with nine dogs placed sixth out of 15 contestants. Bryce was right behind her, placing seventh with 10 dogs. The race, which is an Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier, took them about 22 hours to complete.
At dusk outside the library, they showed the girls how to put on the dog harness and booties on the feet of the dogs to protect them during the race, which they have to change at every check point. The Mumfords also brought one of their sleds so they could show the size and how the dog pulls it. The girls were encouraged to pet the dogs, which they did.
Back inside the Community Room, the Mumfords showed a PowerPoint presentation of photos of the races they have participated in, and told about their training in preparation for both themselves and their dogs for races.
“The highlight for me is the dogs,” Anna said. “They are my favorite part of the training.”
The girls asked questions, such as what do the dogs eat, what the training consists of, and what happens if they meet a moose on the trail?
Bryce, who went on a training run with a local musher, obtained his own dogs and began running his own team, has raced dogs for 11 years.
“I loved it,” he said.
Just as the girls commented about the book “Bright Star,” the important part about it they felt was that Bright Dawn finished the race, even though she was last.
After answering the girls’ many questions, Bryce concluded “You have to finish the race with the same dogs you start with. You can’t replace them at the checkpoints or anytime. It’s a lot of time to train them, keep them from fighting, clean their pens, and feed them.”
His goal is to someday run the Iditarod.
Anna agreed: “I’m extremely glad I did the race. My goal was to finish.”
Penny Wright offered: “I so appreciated the Mumfords taking their time to come and show the girls their dogs. It was such a fun evening and they learned a lot of what they read in the book was correct. Training the dogs and racing them is such an interesting hobby that the Mumfords are doing. It was fun for them to come and share with us their knowledge to tie it to the book that the girls’ read this month.”
