Local photographer's work to be shown

Local wildlife photographer Dick Spencer will be showcasing his work at the Logan Holiday Gift Show, sponsored by the Cache Valley Media Group at Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan, this weekend. The show opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday Nov 8 and 9.
Spencer spends a lot of time in the fields and hills of Franklin county and surrounding areas with his camera.
“Good photography doesn’t come easy, so a lot of time has been spend in the early morning and later evening hours when the natural light is at its best,” he said. For Spencer, the most rewarding aspects of his adventures in the wilds are not necessarily the photos taken, but hearing, smelling, touching and “seeing with the heart,” he said.