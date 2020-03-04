Five West Side students (Alyssa Crouch, Alaina Telford, Brinley Chatterton, Isaac Frankman, and Ryan Beckstead) participated in the You Lead Idaho! entrepreneurship competition at the end of January and won 2nd place competing against six other teams from rural high schools throughout the state, such as Murtaugh, American Falls, Melba, Blackfoot High. They each received a $1,000 scholarship.
The competition was sponsored by You Lead Idaho, an industry-backed education initiative and business competition organized by Trailhead, a company in Boise. It gives students in rural schools the chance to learn about business and entrepreneurship, said Ashley White, who coordinates the SIETec program at West Side High School and acted as their advisor. Because of their stellar performance, they also qualified to attend a larger competition at Boise State University during the first week of February. While in Boise, they toured entrepreneurial businesses and networked with businesspeople who gave them advice and input regarding their future plans. Isaac and Ryan weren’t able to go to Boise because of basketball, so Gideon Beutler filled in.