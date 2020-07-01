The University of Utah congratulates 8,628 graduates in first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30, 2020.
The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020. Students in the Class of 2020 ranged in age from 18 to 69 and earned 9,280 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 59 foreign countries. This class is the first to graduate from the U since it was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions.
Local graduates include:
Maelee Murphy of Preston, ID, whose major is listed as Nursing BSN.
Gabe Sharp of Franklin, ID, whose major is listed as Pharmacy DPH.
Derek Thomas of Preston, ID, whose major is listed as Economics BS.
Matthew Russell Durrant, currently of Midvale, UT, but who was raised in Preston, listed his major as Music PHD.
Ty Excell of Pocatello, ID, whose major is listed as Music BMU.
Joshua Womack of North Salt Lake, UT, but who was raised in Franklin, whose major is listed as Business Administration On MBA.