This fall, local art enthusiast Amber Poole is inspiring elementary and junior high students in the community to learn about history’s great artists followed by opportunities for the young artists to create their own masterpieces.
“I want to help our local kids love art,” Poole said. “I want to help them have positive experiences as they express themselves. Art is fun! It is about trying new things, expressing yourself, and finding your niche.”
During each Friday morning class, Poole highlights a different famous artist along with their style and methods. Then she helps students practice those techniques to create their own artwork in that genre. The children have enjoyed lessons on Michaelangelo’s frescoes, Frida Kahlo’s self portraits, Van Gogh’s oil paintings, Monet’s seasonal impressionist scenes, and more. Poole also offers a class for introduction to drawing.
“I love seeing the kids’ faces light up when something works or when they discover a skill or technique they didn’t know before,” Poole said. “I want them to feel happy, capable, and confident in the art they create and to remember that mistakes aren’t permanent. Like the great artists, we keep learning and trying until we get it just right.”
She originally planned for the class to last one month, but after receiving positive feedback from students and their parents, she plans to continue offering monthly classes. Those interested in signing up can contact Poole at 208-380-0965.
“I think every community should have the opportunity to learn about great artists who succeeded in chasing their dreams, honing their skills, and discovering new things and new ways to express themselves and the world around them.”