In the District 8 rodeo in Afton, Wyoming, on May 15 and 16, the following youth from Franklin County placed:
On May 15, Jacee Winward placed 10th in barrel racing, second in breakaway roping, first in goat tying, sixth in pole bending, and 10th in team roping. On May 16, she placed second in breakaway roping, second in goat tying, and eighth in pole bending.
On May 15, Tessley Talbot placed second in jr. high team roping, and Trenton Talbot took fifth in team roping.
On May 15, Tately Talbot took second in team roping. On May 16, she placed eighth in breakaway roping, and fifth in team roping.
Results of the District 9 rodeo held in Malad on May 15, were:
Junior High
Barrel racing: Bryn Bennett fourth, Hadley Bayles seventh.
Boys breakaway: Jack Jones won, Cooper Seamons third, Lane Bingham sixth and Hank Jones eighth.
Boys goat tying: Hank Jones fifth, Lane Bingham seventh.
Bull riding: Taten Salveson second.
Chute dogging: Cooper Seamons second, Lane Bingham sixth, Jack Jones eighth and Quincy Smith ninth.
Girls breakaway: Bryndel Smith second.
Girls goat tying: Bryn Bennett fourth, Mackley White fifth, and Hadley Bayles eighth.
Poles: Mackely White third, Bryndel Smith sixth, Hadley Bayles seventh.
Team roping: Bryndel Smith and Quincey Smith placed third.
On the high school level, in Malad, on May 14, are the following results:
Barrel racing: Kwendee Bingham seventh, Taylor Golightly, ninth and Heather Heath 10th
Breakaway roping: Brecken Smith fifth.
Calf roping: Treven Harris ninth.
On May 15, high school results were:
Barrel racing: Kwendee Bingham, fifth, Brecken Smith sixth and Heather Heath, 10th.
Calf roping: Rayson Hillman second.
Goat tying: Darby Bennett second, Ella Jepsen sixth, Kwendee Bingham ninth and Brecken Smith 10th.
Pole bending: Taylor Golightly 10th.
Team roping: Treven Harris fifth.
Goat tying: Kwendee Bingham seventh, Darby Bennett eighth and Brecken Smith ninth.
Pole bending: Brecken Smith first.