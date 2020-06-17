Competing in the rain and mud at the high school and junior high rodeo for District finals held June 6-7 in Bear Lake, Utah, were Tately, Trenton, and Tessly Talbot, members of the Marsh Valley Rodeo Team. They will all go to state competition in Pocatello, June 26-28. Tately, 17, is in the Top 10 of team roping and in the Top 20 in breakaway roping. Trenton, 14, took second place in team roping, and got the fastest time in chute dogging at 3.24 seconds. Tessly, 11, took second place in District 9 team roping and is in the Top 10 in District 8.
Taylor Golightly, 14, is a member of the Great Basin Rodeo Club with the Idaho Jr. and high school level Rodeo Association, Preston District. She competed at district June 5-6 in Preston. For the final district placing she ended up for the season fourth overall out of 18 in the barrel racing, and fourth overall out of 17 in the pole bending. She will go to state in Pocatello, June 26-28.
Other local high school youth who participated in the Great Basin rodeo in Preston are as follows:
Barrel racing: Brecken Smith took sixth, Kaylie Greene Heather Heath.
Breakaway roping: Brecken Smith took first.
Calf roping: Treven Harris.
Goat tying: Brecken Smith.
Pole Bending: Brecken Smith took fifth.
Team Roping: Trevin Harris took 10th, Brecken Smith and Rayson Hilllan.
Participants in the junior high school youth held in Preston are:
Bareback steer: Colten Gundersen took first.
Barrel racing: Kwendee Bingha took first. Jacee Winward took sixth and Bryndel Smith.
Boys breakaway roping: Jack Jones.
Boys goat tying: Jack Jones took sixth.
Bull riding: Taten Salvesen and Colten Gundersen.
Chute dogging: Jack Jones
Girls Breakaway: Jacee Winward took second. Bryndel Smith took third. Taylor Golightly also participated.
Girls goat tying: Jacee Winward took eighth, and Brydel Smith also participated.
Poles: Jacee Winward took third, Taylor Golightly took fifth, and Bryndel Smith took eighth.
Team roping: Jacee Winward, Bryndel Smith, Jack Jones, Lane Bingham and Kwendee Bingham all participated.