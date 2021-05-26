District 8 High School Rodeo finals were held in Pocatello last weekend. State Finals for junior high is this weekend in Pocatello and all members can compete. High school state finals is June 5-12, in Pocatello, and the top six in each event will participate there.
Local youth in the top 10 of in this season's competitions are:
Jacee Winward, third in breakaway roping, tenth in barrel racing, and fifth in goat tying and ninth in pole bending.
Trenton Talbot, fifth in team roping.
Tately Talbot, sixth in team roping.
In District 9, the following local youth placed in the top 10 at a rodeo held May 20, in Tremonton, Utah:
Kwendee Bingham sixth in barrel racing
Taylor Golightly, seventh in barrel racing, eighth in pole bending.
Kayli Greene, 10th in barrel racing.
Brecken Smith, sixth in breakaway roping, ninth in goat tying, fourth in pole ending.
Brinley Hansen, ninth in breakaway roping, fifth in team roping.
Treven Harris, second in calf roping.
Rayson Hillman, fifth in calf roping, eighth in team roping.
Darby Bennett, third in goat tying.
Ella Jepsen, 10th in goat tying.
The top 10 on May 21, in Tremonton, Utah, were:
Brecken Smith, first in barrel racing, fourth in breakaway roping, sixth in goat tying, second in pole bending.
Darby Bennett, sixth in barrel racing, second in goat tying.
Kwendee Bingham, eighth in barrel racing, ninth in breakaway roping, ninth in goat tying.
Kambry Ward, sixth in breakaway roping.
Treven Harris, fifth in calf roping, tenth in team roping.
Rayson Hillman, ninth in calf roping.
Taylor Golightly, eighth in pole bending.
Brinley Hansen, fourth in team roping.
On May 22, they placed as follows:
Becken Smith, fifth in barrel racing, second in pole bending,
Darby Bennett, seventh in barrel racing, sixth in goat tying,
Kwendee Bingham, eighth in barrel racing, fifth in team roping.
Kambry Ward, eighth in breakaway roping, ninth in team roping.
Treven Harris, eighth in calf roping.
Ella Jepsen, 10th in goat tying.
Rayson Hillman, sixth in team roping.
In District 9's junior high division, the following youth placed in the top 10 during the May 21 rodeo in Tremonton:
Bryn Bennett, first in barrels. Reese Hollingsworth, 10th in barrels. Cooper Seamons, fourth in boys breakaway, fifth in chute dogging. Quincy Smith, fifth in boys breakaway, 10th in boys goat tying, 10th in chute dogging, sixth in team roping. Jack Jones, second in boys goat tying, third in chute dogging, third in team roping. Lane Bingham, ninth in boys goat tying, sixth in chute dogging, fourth in team roping. Taten Salveson, second in bull riding. Hank Jones, eighth in chute dogging, third in team roping. Bryndel Smith, fifth in girls breakaway, 10th in poles, sixth in team roping. Hadley Bayles, 10th in girls breakaway, eighth in poles. Mackley White, third in girls goat tying. Lexie Alder, fourth in girls goat tying, fourth in team roping. Bryn Bennett, eighth in girls goat tying.
In District 9's junior high division, the following youth placed in the top 10 during the May 22 rodeo in Tremonton:
Mackley White, second in barrels, fourth in girls goat tying. Bryn Bennett, third in barrels, Hadley Bayles, seventh in barrels. Reese Hollingsworth, eighth in barrels, sixth in poles. Cooper Seamons, second in breakaway, second in team roping. Hank Jones, ninth in breakaway, first in boys goat tying, fourth in chute dogging, first in team roping. Lane Bingham, 10th in breakaway, seventh in boys goat tying, 19th in chute dogging. Jack Jones, eighth in boys goat tying, second in chute dogging, first in team roping. Quincy Smith, seventh in chute dogging. Taten Salveson, third in bull riding. Hadley Bayles, ninth in girls breakaway, 10th in gils goat tying. Lexie Alder, fifth in girls goat tying.