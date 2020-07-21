To date, Preston and Franklin county are in the top 10 cities and counties in the state for the highest number of residents who have responded to the 2020 Census self-response forms so far. At 70.1 percent, Franklin County is sixth in the state, behind Ada's 75.3 percent first place for completion. Gem, Canyon, Bonneville and Payette counties fill second through fifth places.
And for cities, Preston is in ninth place with 73.8 percent of self-response counts completed. Dalton Gardens is in first place with 82 percent of its self-response forms already filled out, followed by Star, Kuna, Eagle, Meridian, Hayden, Middleton, and Iona.
Nationally, 62.1%, a total of 91.8 million households nationwide have responded so far. In Idaho, 65.5%, or a total of 510,000 Idaho households, have responded so far.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced that it will now begin following up with households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census in a small number of locations in July. Based on the current self-response rate of 62.1%, the Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit approximately 56 million addresses to collect responses in person. Because of the scale of this operation, the Census Bureau will begin the work in a few areas before operations begin in earnest across the country.
Starting July 16, census takers will begin interviewing households that have yet to respond to the 2020 Census. Most census offices across the country will begin follow-up work on August 11. All offices will conclude work no later than October 31.
Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received or by responding online at 2020census.gov or by phone, for English at 844-330-2020 or for Spanish at 844-468-2020. Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
What Households Can Expect
Census takers will follow local public health guidelines when they visit. If masks are required in the area, census takers will wear them. Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.
How to Identify Census Takers
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
About the 2020 Census
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States on April 1, 2020 (Census Day). Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local, and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.