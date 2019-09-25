Franklin County residents made a strong showing at the Eastern Idaho Sate Fair. Following are some of those awards they won:
In agriculture Jenessa Waldron was awarded for having the most entries and grand champion.
In photography David Priestley won first place in the crowd and rainbow category and third place in old buildings.
In the needlecraft division, Christina Harris took first place in aida cross stitching and Alexandria Harris too, first place in the hand embroidered picture division.
Angela and Lawrence Weeks took many first, second and third places in the Open Class Rabbit show.
In the light horse division, Ron Green garnered two first places, two second places and two third places in the gaited classes.
LuAnn Abegglen placed third place in showmanship for the Halter - PeeWee 12 and under show.
In the 4-H/FFA division horse show, traditional division, Torrey Benoit won first place in the senior showmanship competition.
Teygan Lee Christensen won third place in the junior bareback division.
In the EISF Working Ranch Horse Competition, Hadley Bayles won second place in the dummy roping and Cooper Seamons took second in the ranch roping competition. Hank Jones won the stationing competition (unit 2) and Hazen Beckstead won the stationing competition (unit 3). Bracken Smith took third in stationing (unit 3).
In the EISF Swine Show, Caitlyn Seamons was the overall grand champion swine showman and showed the overall grand champion market swine. Cash Wade was the senior champion showman and showed the third place overall market swine. Chloe Seamons was the junior champion showman and she showed the overall reserve grand champion market swine. Halle Wade took third place in the intermediate swine showmanship contest.
In the EISF Lamb Show Cash Wade was the overall grand champion lamb showman and he showed the overall grand champion market lamb. Halle Wade was the third overall and intermediate champion lamb showman and she showed the overall reserve grand champion market lamb. Paytton Alder took third place in the senior lamb showmanship competition. Hadley Ashby took third place in the intermediate lamb showmanship competition.
Jessika Alder showed the first place market lamb in Class 1, and Paytton Alder showed the second place lamb in that class. Shane Palmer show the third place market lamb in Class 4.
In the Breeding Sheep Show, Josie Palmer was the overall grand champion breeding sheep showman. She showed the overall grand champion breeding ewe, took first place in the winter lamb show, first place in the fall ewe lamb show, the pair of ewes show, the breeders young flock show and the flock show.
Her sister, Jackie Palmer, showed the overall reserve grand champion breeding ewe. She also won first place in the winter ewe lamb show, and second place in the winter ewe lamb show.
In the EISF Style Revue, Katelyn Oliverson took first place in the senior division and Olianna Christensen took third palace. In the Intermediate division, Carey Sant took second place and Natalie Allred took third place. Sarah Beckstead took third place in the junior division.
In the EISF Super shopper contest, Carey Smith won first place in the intermediate division, and Dillon Sant took second place in the junior division.
All state and Eastern Idaho State Fair 4-H projects may be picked up up at the Franklin County Extension office until Oct. 1. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.