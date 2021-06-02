Darin Hess of Franklin, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2021 President's List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.
Weber State University awarded 3,453 students with the honor of Academic Excellence or High Academic Excellence for the spring 2021 semester. Among them are:
Abigail Fuller of Franklin, Harlee Gleason of Preston, and Xitlalli Villanueva of Franklin.
"Through all the challenges of the past year, these Weber State students persisted and achieved academic success," said President Brad Mortensen. "They demonstrated grit and determination to reach their academic goals. Congratulations, and I am honored to serve with all of the great faculty and staff who are so dedicated to student success."