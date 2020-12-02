Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Despite the lack of activities due to COVID-19, the East Idaho State Fair was still well represented by Franklin County residents.

This who garnered blue ribbons and other honors were:

Jessika Alder — Market Lamb, 2nd place; Second Market Lamb, 4th place

Paytton Alder — Market Lamb, 6th place

Kate Allred — Style Revue Intermediate Division, 5th place

Natalie Allred — Style Revue Senior Division, 2nd place

Hadley Ashby — Market Lamb, 4th place

Lane Ashby — Market Beef, 3rd place; Market Lamb, 4th place

Zan Ashby — Market Lamb, 4th place

Hadley Bayles — Dog Obedience, 1st place (Top Obedience Award); Dog Showmanship, 1st place (Grand Champion)

Hazen Beckstead — Working Ranch Horse, Stationing-Unit 3, 5th place

Greenlee Christensen — Horse Show, Junior Trail, 3rd place

Jyllian Christensen — Horse Show, Intermediate Trail, 6th place; Working Ranch Horse, Stationing-Unit 1, 1st place

Oliana Christensen — Style Revue Senior Division, 3rd place

Austin Corbett — Market Lamb, 2nd place

Bentley Cundick — Market Swine, 5th place; Second Market Swine, 5th place; Swine Showmanship, 2nd place

Haley Jo Cundick — Market Swine, 5th place; Swine Showmanship, 3rd place

Miley Cundick — Market Swine, 6th place; Swine Showmanship, 3rd place

Jancy Henderson — Horse Show, Walk Trot Western, 4th place

Hank Jones — Working Ranch Horse, Stationing-Unit 2, 1st place; Working Ranch Horse, Ranch Roping-Unit 2, 3rd place

Jack Jones — Working Ranch Horse, Ranch Roping-Unit 2, 4th place

Kambrea Roley-Roberts — Market Lamb, 1st place

Oaklei Sanders — Style Revue Junior Division, 5th place

Carey Sant — Style Revue Intermediate Division, 2nd place

Cash Schvanveldt — Horse Show, Snafflebit/Hackamore, 1st place

Brigg Seamons — Working Ranch Horse, Dummy Roping-Unit 1, 4th place

Caitlyn Seamons — Market Swine, 1st place; Second Market Swine, 1st place; Swine Showmanship, 1st place (Reserve Champion)

Chloe Seamons — Market Swine, 1st place (Grand Champion); Second Market Swine, 1st place; Swine Showmanship, 1st place (Grand Champion)

Cooper Seamons — Working Ranch Horse, Stationing-Unit 2, 6th place

Brecken Smith — Working Ranch Horse, Stationing-Unit 3, 1st place; Working Ranch Horse, Ranch Roping-Unit 3, 4th place

Sadie Smith — Demonstration Contest Senior Division, 6th place, Family and Consumer Sciences Award

Trey Smith — Demonstration Contest Senior Division, 3rd place

Cash Wade — Lamb Showmanship, 1st place (Grand Champion), Market Lamb, 1st place; Second Market Lamb, 2nd place;

Halle Wade — Market Lamb, 1st place (Reserve Champion); Second Market Lamb, 2nd place

Mauri Wade — Market Beef, 3rd place; Market Lamb, 1st place; Second Market Lamb, 1st place (Grand Champion); Lamb Showmanship, 1st place (Reserve Champion); Market Swine, 2nd place; Swine Showmanship, 1st place; Market Swine, 4th place

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.