Despite the lack of activities due to COVID-19, the East Idaho State Fair was still well represented by Franklin County residents.
This who garnered blue ribbons and other honors were:
Jessika Alder — Market Lamb, 2nd place; Second Market Lamb, 4th place
Paytton Alder — Market Lamb, 6th place
Kate Allred — Style Revue Intermediate Division, 5th place
Natalie Allred — Style Revue Senior Division, 2nd place
Hadley Ashby — Market Lamb, 4th place
Lane Ashby — Market Beef, 3rd place; Market Lamb, 4th place
Zan Ashby — Market Lamb, 4th place
Hadley Bayles — Dog Obedience, 1st place (Top Obedience Award); Dog Showmanship, 1st place (Grand Champion)
Hazen Beckstead — Working Ranch Horse, Stationing-Unit 3, 5th place
Greenlee Christensen — Horse Show, Junior Trail, 3rd place
Jyllian Christensen — Horse Show, Intermediate Trail, 6th place; Working Ranch Horse, Stationing-Unit 1, 1st place
Oliana Christensen — Style Revue Senior Division, 3rd place
Austin Corbett — Market Lamb, 2nd place
Bentley Cundick — Market Swine, 5th place; Second Market Swine, 5th place; Swine Showmanship, 2nd place
Haley Jo Cundick — Market Swine, 5th place; Swine Showmanship, 3rd place
Miley Cundick — Market Swine, 6th place; Swine Showmanship, 3rd place
Jancy Henderson — Horse Show, Walk Trot Western, 4th place
Hank Jones — Working Ranch Horse, Stationing-Unit 2, 1st place; Working Ranch Horse, Ranch Roping-Unit 2, 3rd place
Jack Jones — Working Ranch Horse, Ranch Roping-Unit 2, 4th place
Kambrea Roley-Roberts — Market Lamb, 1st place
Oaklei Sanders — Style Revue Junior Division, 5th place
Carey Sant — Style Revue Intermediate Division, 2nd place
Cash Schvanveldt — Horse Show, Snafflebit/Hackamore, 1st place
Brigg Seamons — Working Ranch Horse, Dummy Roping-Unit 1, 4th place
Caitlyn Seamons — Market Swine, 1st place; Second Market Swine, 1st place; Swine Showmanship, 1st place (Reserve Champion)
Chloe Seamons — Market Swine, 1st place (Grand Champion); Second Market Swine, 1st place; Swine Showmanship, 1st place (Grand Champion)
Cooper Seamons — Working Ranch Horse, Stationing-Unit 2, 6th place
Brecken Smith — Working Ranch Horse, Stationing-Unit 3, 1st place; Working Ranch Horse, Ranch Roping-Unit 3, 4th place
Sadie Smith — Demonstration Contest Senior Division, 6th place, Family and Consumer Sciences Award
Trey Smith — Demonstration Contest Senior Division, 3rd place
Cash Wade — Lamb Showmanship, 1st place (Grand Champion), Market Lamb, 1st place; Second Market Lamb, 2nd place;
Halle Wade — Market Lamb, 1st place (Reserve Champion); Second Market Lamb, 2nd place
Mauri Wade — Market Beef, 3rd place; Market Lamb, 1st place; Second Market Lamb, 1st place (Grand Champion); Lamb Showmanship, 1st place (Reserve Champion); Market Swine, 2nd place; Swine Showmanship, 1st place; Market Swine, 4th place