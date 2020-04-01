The U.S. Census Bureau released initial response rates for every state, county and city across the nation in a news release on Mar. 21. Since invitations began arriving in mailboxes on Mar. 12, 16.7% of households across the country have responded. Franklin County is doing well at 30.8%, and the state of Idaho is at 27.1% overall.
Tami Midzinski, a volunteer for our Frankin County Census, is encouraging everyone to:
1- Watch for a census letter.
2- Go to- https://my2020census.gov/
3- Complete the questions online with their individualized census count number and information.
Citizens may also call or answer by mail.
The Census Bureau is also adjusting its schedule according to recommendations for the coronavirus. With regards to that, in-person contacts and field operations will be suspended until April 1 or later.
The 2020 Census response rate map is an excellent source to follow the results nationwide. The map is updated daily for everyone to see the response rate in any area and compare it to other areas across the nation. It also compares geographically as the results are reported. It can be accessed online at https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html