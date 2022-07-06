Members of the Northwestern band of the Shoshone Nation learned a bit about their ancestors from a few Preston people who attended their gathering on June 17.
The tribe invited people to share with them experiences their ancestors had with ancestors of the Shoshone today. Although few people attended the event due to a mix-up on the event’s location, those who did were rewarded with emotional accounts from the past.
Thaya Gilmore, Preston, told how one paragraph in her grandfather’s personal history about the Indians living near his home in Logan, Utah, led her to learn more about the Shoshone and what it has meant to her.
Another young man, a descendant of John Comish, related Comish’s experience of watching the fighting at Bear River in 1863, then finding and nursing back to health wounded Shoshone leader, Sagwitch. He had been shot through the hand and had escaped by diving under the ice in the river.
Others told of the friendship between another Shoshone leader, Bear Hunter, and the family of William Tweede Wright, who was living in the new Franklin settlement at the time.
James Cawley, a filmmaker based in Utah and a descendant of those Native Americans who survived the massacre, recorded those stories for future use at the interpretive center the tribe plans to build on the massacre site.
His recordings will also become part of a library of tribal history that is being created through a partnership between the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Utah State University, said Brad Parry, vice-chairman of the tribe. When it is assembled, it will be searchable online, said Parry.
Tribal members served frybread and buffalo chili with those who attended. They hope to repeat the gathering at a future date. The tribe is not looking to acquire artifacts related to the Shoshone that may be in private collections.
“If people have artifacts, we don’t necessarily want to have them, but we certainly would like (to take) photos and (record the) stories that go along with them,” said Parry.
Gilmore was assured she would receive a copy of the recording made of her grandfather’s experience.