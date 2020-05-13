Weston Councilman Scott Vasholtz called for groundwater testing for the town once 13 tons of plastic waste has been cleaned up north of the Logan City landfill. Located near Clarkston, the landfill is spilling over the state border. To say the Weston City Council was displeased with this development would be an understatement and Idaho’s Dept. of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has investigated the garbage blowing through fields.
The redundancy well needed to complete Weston’s water tank project will soon be completed. At the time of the site’s evaluation, it was estimated that the well would supply around 250 gallons per minute. It is now expected to produce 350-450 gallons. Mayor Greg Garner said the well may need to be reinforced due to the extra water pressure.
During the meeting, two items concerning construction came up. Shane Thain submitted a building permit for a new shed for the council to review. Chris Yancey’s request for a separate address for his mother-in-law was formally denied with the council citing the potential for future issues to arise from such a decision. Yancey acknowledged this and did not object. He did, however, state that he was planning to do some renovations on his house, such as adding a deck and greenhouse as well as expanding the roof. The council assured him that the changes he described would not require a building permit.
Pioneer day celebrations have been tentatively set for July 18. With COVID-19 still largely uncontrolled the council has reserved the final decision on the festivities until a later date, though they will be discussing it next month to further iron out any issues. The council was aware of the strain this last minute decision process would be putting on Weston’s event planner Jane Vahsholtz but are willing to help her however she needs.
Mayor Garner recently electronically attended a meeting hosted by Governor Brad Little with the city leaders around the state, at which the governor announced that the state is on track to enter stage two of reopening by May 16. Several non-essential businesses such as restaurants, gyms and other close contact services can open so long as they abide by certain specific guidelines. These guidelines can be seen at: https://rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/