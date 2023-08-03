...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Idaho, including the
following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial
Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear
Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and
Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN...From 9 AM MDT this morning through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Localized flash flooding is possible from heavy rainfall
rates, continuous, or training storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
People gather on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Logan to look at a Life Flight helicopter that will be based at Logan Regional Hospital.
Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital kicked off August by commemorating the official opening of a new 24/7 Intermountain Life Flight base, including a dedicated medical helicopter and air transport medical team who will be stationed at the hospital.
More than 50 hospital officials, caregivers, Intermountain Life Flight personnel and community members gathered at the hospital’s helipad on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the “historic medical moment.”
“Our goal and our focus is to provide the absolute highest quality, safest care we can to our community,” Brandon McBride, LRH CEO, said during the event. “And that’s why I’m so excited that Life Flight services will now be based here in Logan to support a community that I love and I know that many of you love as well.”
According to McBride, a Logan-based Life Flight crew will afford the hospital the opportunity to care for those in need quicker than ever. Not only will the hospital be able to transfer patients from its facility to a higher level of care when needed, it will also be able to deploy to the scene of an accident much more rapidly, he said.
“Our amazing Life Flight team will further enhance our ability to provide the safest, highest quality care to our loved ones, our friends and our family members, and I’m so grateful for their expertise, knowledge and experience that they’re going to bring to Logan Regional Hospital,” McBride said.
In addition to serving the Logan area, the new base and faster response times it brings will be a boon for Franklin County, where people in life-threatening situations previously had to wait for a helicopter to be sent from Salt Lake City or Ogden. Officials from the Franklin County Fire District were on hand for the ribbon cutting and said they were "very excited" for the expanding service.
Forty-five years have gone by since Intermountain Life Flight took its first flight in 1978, according to Intermountain Medical Transportation Executive Officer Tony Henderson. Since its first flight, the service has been a “shining star” in the air ambulance world and community, he said.
“I can’t think of a better way to top off our 45-year anniversary than to open up a base right here in Logan, Utah,” Henderson said during the event.
Until now, Cache Valley’s closest base was in Ogden. According to Henderson, many of the Intermountain Life Flight staff live in the valley and are excited to bring this service to their own community and serve their needs in Logan.
“When push comes to shove and a patient needs a higher level of care, we’re going to be able to get them to where they need to be quicker than ever before,” Henderson said. “And not only does it really benefit the hospital, but it benefits the whole community. Any small communities in the surrounding area are going to be greatly benefited.”
At the end of the day, he said, Life Flight’s goals are all about patient care and saving lives.
“That’s what we’re here to do,” Henderson said.
Paul Bunnell, a Smithfield resident and the lead pilot for LRH’s new Life Flight base, said he is excited not only for his work to be closer to home, but that he gets to serve his community and people he knows. Just a few days ago he was able to transport someone he knew personally.
“I think that being a Life Flight helicopter pilot is the best job in the world, regardless of where you fly, but being able to fly here, in this community, means so much more,” Bunnell said.
According to him, this new addition to LRH will expand the communities his team can reach, even into Idaho and Wyoming, and guarantee a quicker response time for emergencies.
Bunnell’s team can be airborne in 10 minutes or less — something that will be game changing for accidents in Logan Canyon, especially in the winter.
“When you see that red and white helicopter fly over, you can be assured that if you ever need it, we’re just a few minutes away now,” Bunnell said.
Beth Downs, a community member who had an impactful experience with Life Flight, spoke at the event. Her son, Ethan Downs, experienced an extreme and abrupt medical issue in February that required more medical attention than LRH could provide.
Because of Life Flight, LRH’s medical team and the help of God, Ethan was saved, Downs said.
“What we found in the tragedy and the trauma was love,” Downs said during the event. “I recognize from my little experience in nursing that you people have dedicated your whole lives to be there for people like us. And you saved his life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.