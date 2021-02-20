Lois Hansen Peterson Rogers, 86, passed away February 19, 2021 at the Franklin County Transitional Care Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Weston, Idaho, the daughter of James Reynolds Hansen and Julia Louise Bingelli. She married LaVern Leonard Rogers on September 1, 2011, in the Logan Utah Temple.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved going to the temple. She enjoyed embroidery work and going for a ride to see the Bar J Wranglers.
She is survived by her husband, LaVern Rogers of Preston; her daughter, Brenda Marie (Joseph) Wagner of Preston; by four grandchildren, by six great-grandchildren; by a brother, Glade (Diane) Hansen of Centerville, Utah; by a step-son, Lee (Becky) Rogers of Wells, Nevada; and by a step-daughter, Vernett (Ed) Sidwell of Preston, Idaho. She was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Whitney, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com