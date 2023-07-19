Larry Stokes has been named the grand marshal of the 2023 That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
Stokes came to Preston as a young graduate of dental school. Driving through Idaho Falls and Pocatello looking for a place to begin his practice, a snowstorm convinced him to turn south towards Salt Lake City.
“As fortune would have it, we drove through Preston,” he said. Stokes’ companion asked, “Preston only has one dentist, how about this little town?” At the time, 1970, State Street was nearly a ghost town, with many empty store fronts, he recalled. But he and his wife, Lillie, brought their young family and settled into the community.
“It was quite a surprise to me to find my roots so deep here,” he said. Stokes is the son of Eldon Stokes, who was born in Franklin, and Eloise Beckstead in Swan Lake, whose families moved to Twin Falls, where they met and raised their family.
“Here it is 53 years later and my family and I have been so blessed to call Preston “our hometown,” said Stokes. He practiced dentistry for 40 years here. “Preston and the surrounding towns have been so welcoming to us.”
During that time, he raised a family of four boys and three girls: Derek, David, Trent, Merili, Stephanie and Brittanie with his late wife, Lillie, and Brock with his wife, Lou Ann. He also helped to coach a nationally qualifying girls softball team, worked with the ambulance crew, and served on the theatre guild, Lions Club, Preston Golf and Country Club, City Planning and Zoning Committee, County Recreation Committee, Scouting, development of Hull Valley Scout Ranch, the Miss Franklin County Pageant, and served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“More than anything, I learned to appreciate and love those I had the privilege of serving in my dental practice. There is so much goodness in our community. I would like to thank all of you for making my life and my family’s lives so blessed. We live in the best place because of all of you,” he said.
In 1991, he joined his father, brother, John, and brother-in-law, Ray Robinson, in opening a grocery store.
“Opening Stokes Market has been a blessing. Thanks to all our loyal Stokes employees and customers for your loyal support,” he said. Stokes Market is a major supporter of community events.
Today, Stokes volunteers his dental abilities in St. George during the winters. Although he and Lou Ann enjoy winters in the South, they call Preston “our home,” he said.
“We love rodeo time. It has given us so many good memories of family togetherness,” he said. “I have been blessed with seven children and five others I like to claim, and 34 grandchildren that we dearly love,” he said.
Stokes will head the parade of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo and start off the rodeo on July 27, 28 and 29 in Preston. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in Preston and the rodeo at 8 p.m.
Rodeo tickets are available only at rodeoticket.com. “Do not buy tickets from Event Tickets Center, Ticketcity, Vividseats, Unation, Ticketmaster or any other website. If you have to pay more than $18 or create an account, it is not rodeoticket.com,” states That Famous Preston Night Rodeo website.
A link to buy tickets is also available through the official rodeo website, prestonrodeo.com
