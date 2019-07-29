LONNIE MAE GAILEY MENDENHALL
Lonnie May Gailey Mendenhall, 78 of Preston, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at a Preston care center. Lonnie was born June 16, 1941, in Ogden, Utah the daughter of Bert Wendell Gailey and Riva Brown Gailey.
She is survived by her husband Allan Mendenhall of Preston and children: Calin, and Renee Christensen, Rodney and Alice Christensen, Vicki and Carl Bosworth, Clifford Smith, Richard Michael Mendenhall, Christie and Kim Moosman, Kenny and Heidi Mendenhall, Crystal and Steve Puckett. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lonnie was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Riva Gailey, a son Shawn Smith, brother Wendell Bert Gailey, Janet Clayson Gailey, a nephew Darrin Gailey; sister and brother-in-law Janet and Ted Wall.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon at the Preston First Ward LDS church located at 213 S. 200 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing and visitation will be conducted from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 before the funeral services. Interment will follow in the Preston Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, Preston Idaho 208-254-7866.
