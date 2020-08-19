Preston City’s planning and zoning commission approved a building plan for multiple housing units submitted for Country Haven Homestead at 314 West First North. The approval is for a plan that allows 20 units to be built on the lot and leaves 40 percent of the area as green space.
Commissioners David Cole, Steve Call and Fred Titensor agreed that the plan is congruent with current city ordinances the city has, but Cole suggested that the city consider a cap on units per lot.
“The 20 units seem a little dense on some of these lots,” he said.
“I wish the city would’ve taken into consideration the impact this will have on the city,” and current neighbors, said Commissioner Adrienne Alvey. “I think Preston City needs to consider also approving funding something to upgrade where the current residents live.” Titensor suggested the impact the development would have on the road.
Commissioners Penny Wright and Bernie Winn were not in attendance at the meeting.
Following the approval, Kevin Blanche made a request that the city purchase a lot he owns because the city is retaining a right to extend Fifth South through the lot in the event future development of the area necessitates it.
“We bought a piece of property with the understanding that Fifth south would not be on our property. I was then denied a building permit, for the road. ...the City decided to move road onto my property because of existing buildings on other property. I may not have purchased it if I thought there would be a road on it,” said Blanche.
Because the right-of-way for the road takes a portion of his half-acre lot, he lost out on a sale, he said. The buyer wanted a half-acre lot.
The commission denied the suggestion, citing future needs of the city. Discussion centered on the fact the former owner, the realtor nor the neighbors of the lot knew that the city had moved the right of way from Blanche’s neighbors’ lot to his because of structures now standing on the neighbor’s lots.
“There is not a hard fact of where any road is going to be in the city. (AA) Hudson made a plan, but it has never been accepted by the city.
Since before I was here, I’ve seen several roads shift up or down,” said city engineer Tyrell Simpson. “The major street plan was accepted by the city council last year. It doesn’t show roads, just proposed roads.”
“My proposal is that if the city wants to take some land, they can buy the whole thing,” said Blanche. “This sounds like an eminent domain situation. This road was not on my property, but it is being forced upon it. There is no documentation saying the road would be on this property. There are no structures on the property, so the city won’t have to deal with it.”
Blanche agreed that the city needs to maintain the right to build roads.
“The community shouldn’t abandon roads. but I was blindsided. This is something the city needs to address. Someone is going to be in my shoes.”
Alvey asked how other people who might be in the same situation find out.
“Do your due diligence and make sure you can get a building permit before you buy,” said Cole.
Despite expressing their compassion for Blanche’s siltation the commission denied his request.
They also denied an appeal from Scott Fellows to build a home at 900 North 1100 West due to the distance the home would be from a road.
Fellows noted that other homes in the city limits sit large distances from a road, and offered to help put a new road into the lot in the future, but the commission noted that there were several issues with his proposal meeting existing city ordinances.
“It seems like a practical spot to put a home, and yet I just watched a case study come through where a previous administration made that decision and it’s come back to bite us,” said Titensor. He does not want to approve something “that will catch up to the city, who knows when,” he said.
A reworked animal code that would simply require a lot to be at least a half-acre for animal rights was introduced to the commission. It was “loosened things up” in response to comments received from the public, as directed by the commissioners, and takes “care of all density issues, spacing issues. Other ordinances take care of smells and issues regarding commercial farming as opposed to hobby farming, said Titensor.
It also gets rid of grandfathering and the vagaries of having to have an animal on a lot at least one day of the year
“My kids had 4-H sheep, and it was a good experience,” said Cole, who agreed with the changes.
Animal rights within subdivisions will be left up to homeowner associations, said Oliverson. Residents Jeff Call and Dixon Beckstead reminded the city that not everyone wants more animal rights within the city and that the comprehensive plan does not promote or encourage animal rights.
“I don’t want a herd of cows crowded again my back door,” said Beckstead.
“The population came to us with issues and opinions. Most of these people were here when a comprehensive plan was written,” said Alvey.
A public hearing on the new ordinance will be held on Sept. 23.