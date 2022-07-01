OBIT Ames

Lorene K. Ames, 77, passed away on June 28, 2022 in Preston, Idaho. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 7, 1944.

Lorene graduated from Logan High School in 1963 and married a Preston boy, Dwight C. Ames that same year. Dwight joined the Air Force that month and they began a lifelong journey together living around the world. Together they had a son, Roderick, in 1964.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, family and friends.

Lorene is survived by her son, Rod (Terri); grandchildren, Trevor, Cali and Nina; brother, Larry (Shirley); sisters Ilah (Wayne) and Marian Lyons; and three great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight; parents, Harold and Ilah Rogers; in-laws, Owen and Drucilla Ames; and brother, Rodney.

Casual graveside services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83204.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com

