...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oneida
and southwestern Franklin Counties through 415 PM MDT...
At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Cherry Creek Rest Area, or near Malad, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Malad, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Pleasantview, Dayton, Clifton and
Samaria.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lorene K. Ames, 77, passed away on June 28, 2022 in Preston, Idaho. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 7, 1944.
Lorene graduated from Logan High School in 1963 and married a Preston boy, Dwight C. Ames that same year. Dwight joined the Air Force that month and they began a lifelong journey together living around the world. Together they had a son, Roderick, in 1964.
She enjoyed cooking, reading, family and friends.
Lorene is survived by her son, Rod (Terri); grandchildren, Trevor, Cali and Nina; brother, Larry (Shirley); sisters Ilah (Wayne) and Marian Lyons; and three great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight; parents, Harold and Ilah Rogers; in-laws, Owen and Drucilla Ames; and brother, Rodney.
Casual graveside services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83204.