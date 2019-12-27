Loris Leona Johnson Garner, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully December 22, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Loris was born to Rosco and Leona Hansen Johnson on May 23,1925 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She had fond memories of her childhood, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1943. She worked several jobs until moving to Seattle, Washington where she became a typist for the War Finance Department during World War II. She met the love of her life, Joseph Garner, while he was on leave as a B-17 bomber pilot. They were married on September 4,1946 and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1948.
Loris and Joe moved to Preston, Idaho where they raised their family and enjoyed 66 memorable years serving in their church and community. Family, home and time spent with treasured friends brought immense happiness into their lives. After spending many winter months in Mesa, Arizona, they made it their permanent home in 2013.
Loris served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in many different capacities, although her heart and love was serving the young children as ward and stake Primary president. She had a passion for dancing, reading, cooking and traveling. She devoted her life to her family and cherished over 70 years with her greatest joy, her beloved husband Joseph.
Loris brought light and beauty into her home, creating feelings of belonging and acceptance with her kind and cheerful heart. Her warmth, selfless service and love for life inspired many to appreciate their blessings and to recognize the good under any circumstance. Her spirit of gratitude, love and unwavering faith will continue to be felt for generations to come.
Loris was preceded in death by her parents, brother Hal, husband Joseph and granddaughter Taylor Otteson. She is survived by two sons; Lance Garner (Saralee), Bradford Garner (Kathy), daughter Jody Otteson (Kevin), 12 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 am to 10:45am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Tempe South Stake Center, 1111 E. Knox, Tempe, AZ 85284, a funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024