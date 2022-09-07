lotoja 02 (copy)

Carl Malone rides his bike in the LoToJa Classic near Franklin, Idaho in 2021.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Preston area motorists may encounter brief delays on Saturday, Sept. 10 when over 1,500 cyclists pass through on their way to Jackson, Wyoming, in the 40th annual LoToJa Classic.

Race Director Brent Chambers emphasized “brief” because cyclists will depart from Logan, Utah, with a large time gap between groups like in previous years.

