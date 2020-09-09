The 38th annual LoToJa Classic will pass through Franklin County with approximately 1,250 cyclists on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Residents and motorists should experience only minimal delays, a race official says.
However, there may be no delays at all as groups of cyclists are expected to be smaller and more spread out than in past years, said LoToJa Race Director Brent Chambers. The change is because of several Covid-19 Adaptations that have been implemented to mitigate the health risks of cyclists, support crews and communities.
Like previous years, the one-day, 203-mile bike race from Logan, Utah, to Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, features two rider classifications and each will take different routes through Cache Valley early that morning, Chambers said.
Cyclosportive and relay cyclists will enter Preston from the south on State Street. They will turn left onto 8th South and proceed west. Next, they’ll turn right onto 2nd West and proceed north to 2nd North where they’ll turn right and then immediately left onto 1st West and ride past Preston City Park for a feed zone manned by support crews and volunteers.
Meanwhile, USA Cycling licensed racers will approach Preston from the south on state Route 91, Chambers said. After passing Preston Junior High School, racers will turn right onto 2nd East and pedal north to 4th North where they will turn right and proceed east to 8th East. There, they will turn left and continue north to state Route 34. At the highway they’ll turn right and continue to Riverdale and Strawberry Canyon.
All licensed racers will stay east of Preston’s business district, and will not stop in Preston for any feed zone, Chambers said. Plus, their support crews and vehicles will not drive through Preston. Instead, they’ll take US-89 in Logan Canyon to Bear Lake and will continue to Montpelier to meet racers for a feed zone there.
Preston City Police and traffic control contractors will assist at numerous intersections to keep traffic orderly, he said.
Although LoToJa-related traffic will be kept to a minimum in Preston, motorists are advised to remain alert. Also, on race day, the Idaho Transportation Department will restrict eastbound traffic on state Route 36 north of Preston between Riverdale and Ovid from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastbound traffic on US-89 between Montpelier and the Wyoming state line will also be restricted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The temporary travel restrictions are used to add an extra layer of safety for eastbound cyclists, Chambers said. Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling on these two roadways during LoToJa, and to anticipate encountering groups of cyclists. Cautious passing is advised to ensure safety for motorists and cyclists.
Chambers defined “cautious passing” as slowing down, giving at least three feet of space between the vehicle and cyclist(s), and patiently waiting for oncoming vehicle traffic to clear before pulling around a cyclist or group of cyclists.
LoToJa cyclists, plus their support crews, well-wishers, event staff and volunteers, represent an entourage of approximately 3,000 people, Chambers said. He expressed gratitude to every community that LoToJa has the privilege to ride through.
“Without the support of every community along LoToJa’s course, we wouldn’t be able to hold the event with a premium on safety,” he said.
Started in 1983, LoToJa winds across northeastern Utah, southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming. There are also three mountain passes with almost 10,000 vertical feet of climbing. Participants ride the entire course in one day. The current men’s course record is 8:18:29 and the women’s is 9:35:00.
Most LoToJa finishers are on their bike 10 to 13 hours. LoToJa is the longest one-day bicycle race in America that is sanctioned by USA Cycling, the sport’s governing body.
During its nearly 40 years of existence, LoToJa has grown into one of the nation’s premier amateur cycling races, attracting riders from across the U.S. and foreign countries. It has also become a major fundraiser for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation and other health-related organizations. To date, LoToJa sponsors and participants have raised more than $2 million for these causes.