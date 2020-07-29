Paul “Mo” Loveday was sworn in as a new police officer by the Preston City Council on July 13. Loveday, of Franklin, comes to the city from Presto Products, where he has worked for the last 20 years. He will begin POST training in September. Right now he is accompanying officers on their shift.
Right now, his goal is “just learning how to do the job. Down the road it would be helping people; doing the best that I can do to support everyone” he said.
The chaos around the nation surrounding his new profession in recent months had little influence on his decision to take the job, he said. “It doesn’t matter, you still have to do your job regardless. There’s no better thing than to be a police officer, helping people out, being a role model.”
“I had the opportunity to sit on the interviewing panel and he conducted himself very well. I think he’ll be a great addition to the city,” said Mayor Dan Keller. “He’s very interested in community affairs. Every single reference was checked and everyone was positive about his attitude, demeanor and willingness to help.”
Not only was Loveday raised in Franklin, but he and his wife of 22 years have raised their own two children there. He enjoys golfing, hiking and fishing, he said.
The Preston Police Department is glad to have a new officer. We are very excited to have him on the department and look forward to having him help and serve the citizens of Preston for many years,” states the
Loveday was hired to fill a position held by Carter Knudsen, who is now employed as a deputy for Franklin County.