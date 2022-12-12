...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. New snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches,
except 3 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
Winds gusting as high as 25 mph especially at ridge tops.
* WHERE...The Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Teton
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 pm MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery
road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Luella (Ellie) Faye Steffenhagen Tallada was born Oct. 21st 1954 in Seattle, WA. she was married to Robert Earl Tallada Jr. They were together for 40 years. They enjoyed teaching Sunday school and bible studies off and on throughout their lives.
She was an amazing artist and mother. She taught her children the love of art, and also how to be themselves. She loved to read, enjoyed music and spending time with her family. She was dependable, loving and she had unshakable faith. She was a dietary aide at the Franklin County hospital for many years and she talked often about her adventures and relationships she acquired while she was there. She took art lessons from Gene Cole and some of her favorite artists were Thomas Kinkade and Norman Rockwell. She painted some of the most amazing pieces throughout her life.
She passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Friday December 9, 2022 in Preston, Idaho. She is survived by her children Celeste Larsen, Ian (Melissa) Tallada and Ben Tallada. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral at 1:30 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
