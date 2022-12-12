OBIT Tallada

10/21/1954 - 12/9/2022

Luella (Ellie) Faye Steffenhagen Tallada was born Oct. 21st 1954 in Seattle, WA. she was married to Robert Earl Tallada Jr. They were together for 40 years. They enjoyed teaching Sunday school and bible studies off and on throughout their lives.


