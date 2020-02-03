Lyle Alma Burbank, age 79, of Preston, Idaho passed away at his home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a nine-month battle with a malignant brain tumor.
He was born on April 4, 1940 in Preston, Idaho to Alma Gardner Burbank and Dorothy Elwood Burbank. He was the oldest of four boys. The family moved to Ogden, Utah when he was a little boy and attended Kindergarten, 1st grade and 2nd grade in Ogden. They moved back to Idaho and settled in Cub River. He graduated from Preston High School in May 1958.
He met Nayda Christiansen on June 9, 1957 in Downey, Idaho when his cousin Don told him he had met a couple of cute girls and wanted Lyle to go with him. They fell in love and got married on June 2, 1960 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised four children: Bret Burbank, Troy Burbank, Melanie Olsen and Chris Burbank.
Lyle worked at the U & I Furniture in Preston for about 25 years. He delivered furniture for several years and then became a salesman for them. After he got married, he also worked part time for Ruel Keller at the Conoco Station. He did some farm work for two of his uncles when he was younger. He went to work for Interstate Brands delivering bread. He worked for them for about 25 years and retired in April 2005.
Lyle loved to go hunting and fishing with his family, camping, four wheeling or just about anything to do with being in the outdoors. He bowled on a bowling league with his dad for many years. His whole family followed and we all bowled on bowling leagues too. He was also a member of the Preston Golf & Country Club and he enjoyed golfing. He loved going to the NHRA drag races in Las Vegas every spring and fall with his boys.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the Young Men’s Program, as a Home Teacher and as a ward greeter.
He is survived by his wife, Nayda Christiansen Burbank; his four children, Bret Burbank of Preston, Idaho, Troy (Diane) Burbank of Knoxville, Texas, Melanie (Scott) Olsen of Preston, Idaho and Chris Burbank of Elkridge, Maryland; his three brothers: Rex Burbank of Paris, Idaho, Leon Burbank of Clifton, Idaho and Boyd (Cindy) Burbank of Preston, Idaho; 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Dorothy Burbank, his grandparents and his sister-in-law Pamela Burbank.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Mapleton Ward Church, 5307 East Cub River Road, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call or visit the family on Thursday, February 6 between 6 and 8 pm at the church or Friday morning between 10:30 and 11:30 also at the church. Burial will be in the Mapleton Cemetery.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho. The obituary is available at www.franklincountyfuneral.com. Please share a favorite memory or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute on that page.