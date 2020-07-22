To say Suzi Lyon was surprised to receive the Hometown Hero Award sponsored by Portneuf Air Rescue would be an understatement. Not realizing it was all for her, she considered not even attending the ceremony in her honor held at the Franklin County Medical Center on June 23. In addition to the award Portneuf Air Rescue included a free ride along that is deferred until passenger restrictions are lifted.
Lyon was nominated by Pat Bowles director of nursing at FCMC. “There are so many other people who deserve this honor,” Lyon said.
Suzi Lyon is a Medical Assistant at Willow Valley Medical Clinic whose job entailed “taking vital signs, drawing blood, giving injections, setting up and helping my provider with minor procedures” before COVID-19 made its debut. She still does that but now most of her time is spent testing people for the virus.
“When COVID-19 hit Idaho it was decided that my PA, Joel Webb, would be the one evaluating patients that had COVID-19 symptoms and I was the one that would do the majority of swabbing patients for COVID-19” said Lyon. “It’s been a team effort. When I’m not there another medical assistant does it, which is usually Sheri Hill or Laradene Murphy.”
FCMC has set up a space outside of the clinic that is called the COVID shed for testing.
“Lacey Fellows who is the FCMC infectious control nurse and Dr. Avery Jeffers have been so good to make sure Joel and I are taken care outside. Chancey Buttars who is over supplies has made sure that we have the proper PPE to go evaluate patients.”
Lyon spoke a little about her experience testing and said being fully outfitted in personal protective equipment (PPE) feels a bit like being in a sci-fi movie. She referenced the scene in “Back to the Future” where Doc Brown puts plutonium in the DeLorean and the reactor sucks it in. After taking a sample she goes through a process that to her, feels remarkably similar, from placing the sample into a device that sucks it in. to the protective gear that resembles his radiation suit.
Testing for COVID triggers tearing due to the location of the swab and people often tell her they don’t know why they are crying. “It’s okay, I make everyone cry,” she quips to help them feel more at ease.
“Congratulations to our hometown hero Suzi Lyon! Recognized for her outstanding dedication, hard work and contribution to FCMC and our community,” states a FCMC representative.