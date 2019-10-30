Dear Friends and exclusive friend groups,
Do you think everyone has friends? Well it is certain most people do.
Advertisement
I believe that friends are very important because friends make you happy, cheerful, and they are someone you can count on. Friends tend to stay in groups - groups rarely see others around them.
Sometimes you see people who don't have friends, they feel very lonely. This is hurtful to people who don't have friends. Most people have smart phones and are obsessed with twitter, instagram, facebook, etc. and think that is true friendship.
Friends on social media disappear, but real friends are always there. I strongly recommend that everyone make new friends and truly become a friend.
Jada Owens